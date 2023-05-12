HighTower Advisors LLC Has $43.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,281 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,285,000 after buying an additional 540,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,601,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87,403 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 698,255 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,621,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after buying an additional 1,624,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.23 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.21.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.398 per share. This represents a $4.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

