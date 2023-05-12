HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,737 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $43,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $100.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.45. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $107.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

