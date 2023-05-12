HighTower Advisors LLC Has $39.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Clorox worth $39,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.08.

Clorox Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 291.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.54 and its 200 day moving average is $150.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 813.79%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

