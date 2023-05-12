HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,531 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $48,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,590,000 after purchasing an additional 382,535 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $623,999,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after acquiring an additional 193,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,132,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 109,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MGK opened at $210.94 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $218.61. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.07.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

