FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,988 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,988 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.34 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.59) to GBX 3,000 ($37.85) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,934.83.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

