HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,024 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $50,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Latigo Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,667,000. Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 93,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

VPL stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $70.66.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

