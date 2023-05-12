HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 28,474 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $41,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $47.04 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

