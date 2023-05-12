HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 284,029 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 135.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 494,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,029 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $42,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after purchasing an additional 664,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after acquiring an additional 649,302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,668,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,779,000 after buying an additional 214,165 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,267,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after purchasing an additional 711,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,108,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $92.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.67.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

