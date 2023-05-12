The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $55,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.91. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

