Raymond James & Associates Buys 5,452 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,610 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Cheniere Energy worth $40,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

