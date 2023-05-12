Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $35,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY stock opened at $413.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.67.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

