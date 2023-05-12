Raymond James & Associates Buys 378 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Moody’s worth $35,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,662,000 after acquiring an additional 45,601 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,779,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 84.9% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.27.

Insider Activity

Moody’s Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCO stock opened at $308.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.63.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.