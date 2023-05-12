HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 24,437 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,437 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Carrier Global worth $45,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after purchasing an additional 558,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,403,000 after acquiring an additional 315,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

