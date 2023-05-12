HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 903,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $57,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,878,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,262.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,938 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -28.67%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,121 shares of company stock worth $69,362,134 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.