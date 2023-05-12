HighTower Advisors LLC Has $47.01 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 611,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,012 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $47,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $887,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 779,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Barclays increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $84.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.49. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $85.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.