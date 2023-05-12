HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $44,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $73,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 238,931 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,593,000 after purchasing an additional 160,435 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $149.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

