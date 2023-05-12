Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $47,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,964,000 after purchasing an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,965,000 after buying an additional 187,186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,896,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,230,000 after acquiring an additional 141,440 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,965,000 after acquiring an additional 206,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,536,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after acquiring an additional 272,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHV stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.