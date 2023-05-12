Prudential PLC Raises Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 128.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,546 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $61.91 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,176,241 shares of company stock worth $73,261,147 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

