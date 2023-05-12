Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) by 2,116.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,845 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,046,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 63,992 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the second quarter worth $150,000.

NYSEARCA THD opened at $72.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.37. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $80.79. The company has a market capitalization of $345.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

