Prudential PLC Has $4.34 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in VeriSign by 10.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter worth approximately $4,882,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign Price Performance

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total transaction of $130,622.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,694 shares in the company, valued at $9,508,201.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $640,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,234 shares in the company, valued at $142,621,182.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total value of $130,622.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,508,201.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,413 shares of company stock worth $10,353,431 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $220.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $226.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.75.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Recommended Stories

