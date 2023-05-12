Prudential PLC Purchases 5,678 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Prudential PLC grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,376,871. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hershey Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $274.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.08. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $276.88.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hershey (HSY)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.