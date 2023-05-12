Prudential PLC Purchases 5,678 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Prudential PLC grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,376,871. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $274.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.08. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

