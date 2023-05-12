Prudential PLC Buys 1,291 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.41.

Equinix Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $743.44 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $762.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $704.13 and a 200 day moving average of $684.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $163,157.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,738.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

