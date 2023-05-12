HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $60.31 Million in ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,444,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,308,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000.
ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.82. ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $47.12.
ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile
The ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (SIXS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a portfolio of US small-caps with low beta and value characteristics, actively selected from the S&P 600. SIXS was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (SIXS)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.