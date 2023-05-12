HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $60.31 Million in ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,444,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,308,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000.

Get ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.82. ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $47.12.

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (SIXS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a portfolio of US small-caps with low beta and value characteristics, actively selected from the S&P 600. SIXS was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.