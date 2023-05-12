Prudential PLC Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,301 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $193.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.