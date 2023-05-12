Prudential PLC Trims Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 44.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.21.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

