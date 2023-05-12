Prudential PLC Acquires 3,400 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,420,000 after purchasing an additional 91,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 22.1% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,600,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,001,000 after purchasing an additional 471,324 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,937 shares of company stock valued at $39,575,110. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake Trading Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Scotiabank began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.17.

Shares of SNOW opened at $170.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

