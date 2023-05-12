Prudential PLC Buys 5,969 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in CME Group by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

CME Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $183.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $212.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.