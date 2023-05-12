Prudential PLC Increases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,778,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,358,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,961 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $130.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.16 and a 200 day moving average of $144.91.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

