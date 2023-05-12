Prudential PLC Purchases 11,217 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,216 shares of company stock valued at $18,268,759 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average is $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

