Prudential PLC Decreases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $474.23 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $475.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $450.60 and a 200 day moving average of $445.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.25.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.