FORA Capital LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,364 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 33.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after buying an additional 1,928,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in US Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 32.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,883,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 456,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In other US Foods news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $124,879.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other US Foods news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $124,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,633,850 shares of company stock worth $296,320,022. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

