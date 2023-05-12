Prudential PLC Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.23 and a 200-day moving average of $129.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

