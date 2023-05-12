Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,934 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,491,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,730,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 735,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 658,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 911,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 578,207 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,698,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $554.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.