Prudential PLC Purchases 20,742 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,742 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in TELUS by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,117,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850,903 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,303,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,902,000 after buying an additional 6,202,073 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $45,382,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,852,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,395,000 after buying an additional 2,080,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

TELUS Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TU stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 135.44%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.