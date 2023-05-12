Prudential PLC Purchases 64,350 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,350 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 207,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 103,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelon Price Performance

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXC opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $49.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

