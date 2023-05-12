Prudential PLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 650.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,422 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,950,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,216,000 after buying an additional 650,645 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after buying an additional 1,069,367 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,827,000 after buying an additional 130,693 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,948,000 after buying an additional 318,942 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,247 shares of company stock worth $8,455,707. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

