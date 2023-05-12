Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 232,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $360.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.