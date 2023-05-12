Prudential PLC Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 219,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADM opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.53. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

