Prudential PLC Acquires 10,559 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $168.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $5,526,193. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

