Prudential PLC Buys 37,847 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE SLB opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Wolfe Research cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

