FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.87.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $100.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.33. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.0138 dividend. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Further Reading

