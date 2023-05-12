FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $650.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $640.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

