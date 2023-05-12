Prudential PLC Reduces Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,806 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 415,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,856,000 after buying an additional 25,113 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 1,306.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 213,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 198,057 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 413,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 209,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $50.89.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

FTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

