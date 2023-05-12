Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,872 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MRO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

