Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,367 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.35% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $71.67 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $59.87 and a one year high of $74.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.