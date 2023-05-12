Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 20,078 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 504,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,078 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 120,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 983,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 899,924 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 608,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 137,182 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.78 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

