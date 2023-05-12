Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Prologis by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Prologis by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $125.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.