AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Handelsbanken downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Down 2.9 %

SKFRY opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

