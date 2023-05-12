Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $344.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The company has a market capitalization of $153.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

