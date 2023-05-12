Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 2,918.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,509 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 145,109 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $29.47 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 238.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

