Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 2,918.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,509 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 145,109 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $29.47 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.